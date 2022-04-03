New scheme to set up ‘Hobby Hubs’ in Delhi government schools in works

A project to set up ‘Hobby Hubs’ in government schools in Delhi with after-school dance, music, arts and crafts activities during this new academic session is in the works.

For the 2022-2023 academic session, this project will only be implemented in single shift government schools. The idea is to make optimum use of school infrastructure and to use it after school hours to promote these extra-curricular activities.

Private academies, individuals and NGOs will be roped in to provide free training in fields selected by the schools. They will also be allowed to train private students during these sessions and charge them, but government school students will have to make up 50 per cent of the total students enrolled and no student of the concerned school will be denied admission into hobby classes being conducted in their own school.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will invite applications from interested academies, which can apply for any number of schools in order of preference but each will only be allotted up to five schools.

Schools have been allowed to choose the activities to be started in their schools based on the needs and interests of their students. There are five broad categories of activities: dance, which includes Indian classical, folk dance, Indian contemporary and Western; music which includes vocal Indian classical, vocal western, instrumental, folk or contemporary; technical which includes coding, computers, photoshop, and social media marketing; literary which includes book club, calligraphy, oration, foreign, and Indian languages; and ‘others’ such as yoga, garment work, photography, and radio jockey.

Heads of the schools in which this scheme will be implemented have been tasked with identifying interested students and “encouraging them to explore their talents”.

“Students who may not have any immediately identifiable interests may be encouraged to explore hobbies as well. Assistance can be taken from EVGCs to identify the aptitude of students,” read the scheme guidelines.