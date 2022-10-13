New scam in town: Gang uses FASTag to dupe people in Delhi with new credit cards

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has claimed to have busted a gang using FASTag to cheat people in the name of activating credit card services. The police said they have arrested three men and seized luxury vehicles and other SUVs from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, the accused cheated people of Rs 80 lakh in less than a month.

The matter came to light while the police were investigating a murder case. Senior officers said one of the gang members was living with the murder accused. The man, Mohd Zahid, 22, was caught with a laptop, mobile phone, card swipe machine, and SIM cards. When he was questioned about his belongings, he couldn’t give a reply.

After being detained, Zahid told the police he is part of a gang that has been cheating people on the pretext of credit card activation and other services. He was tasked to manage the fake accounts of the kingpin Pawan Singh. He also revealed the name of his associate, Ravi Mittal, who would create FASTag wallets using the victim’s account details.

Crime Branch officers said the gang used FASTag wallets to siphon off money from the victim’s accounts and later divert it. The men targeted customers of several banks and would call them posing as officers.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said, “The gang approached people who recently bought new credit cards. Mittal would create FASTag wallets while the other gang members would take the personal account details of the victim on the pretext of activating their credit card services or changing the limit of cards etc. Using personal details and OTPs, the accused linked the wallets to the bank account”.

Using the FASTag wallets, they would take money from the bank account. “To get the money out of e-wallet, they tied up with certain petrol pump operators in order to encash the cheated amount using swipe machine,” said Yadav.

The team conducted raids and arrested the kingpin Singh and associate Mittal.

The police said Zahid managed the fake accounts to receive the money while Mittal created the wallets and withdraw money from swipe machines at petrol pumps in Haryana and Chandigarh. “Mittal used to receive cash from these fuel stations and transfer the amount to each of the members involved,” added Yadav.

During interrogation, Zahid revealed he worked as a travel agent and learnt web designing and other online applications. He met Singh, the gang leader, and started helping him by providing fake accounts to help him in his criminal activities.

Singh, who worked for telecom and insurance companies, met someone involved in stealing the data of credit card holders. He too started stealing data and contacted Zahid and other people he knew to help run the gang. Mittal also worked with telecom companies and came in touch with Singh.

“They used FASTags because they said it was easy to put money and withdraw it using banking services,” said the police.