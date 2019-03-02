New scam: Fake numbers on Google to lure victims

Delhi Police cyber cell officers usually grapple with cases where fraudsters make phone calls to unsuspecting victims after purchasing their contact details.

Advertising

In what appears to be a new mode of phishing, however, a 34-year-old Jharkhand resident put out fake customer care numbers on Google — and waited for people to call him. Once they did, he allegedly posed as a customer care executive and deceived them into disclosing bank details, police said.

The accused, Daud Ansari, was arrested from Shahdara by the cyber cell team, headed by inspector Sunjoy Sharma and sub-inspector Devender Chahar. The officers went undercover as daily wagers and tracked his location using local informers.

According to police, the accused would ask callers for their bank account details under the guise of solving their problems, and then withdraw their money using a complicated network of e-wallets, bank accounts and customer service points opened in rural India.

According to police, Ansari opened multiple Google Plus accounts and put up fake customer care phone numbers for retail outlets, shopping websites and banks.

“Whatever you publish on Google Plus is connected to a public domain, and when Ansari published fake phone numbers, they were displayed on Google search. It was really simple but quite misleading. People would end up calling these fake numbers instead of the company’s actual toll free ones, and Ansari would pick up on the other end,” a cyber cell officer explained, highlighting the danger of dialling a random number from the internet for help.

The case came to light when a woman called up the customer care number of Club Factory, a China-based e-commerce website. “The accused posed as a customer care executive and tried to get her to install an application on her mobile phone, but she refused. Then he took her registered mobile number from her bank and eventually got her to part with her CVV and debit card numbers,” the officer said.

The accused withdrew Rs 85,896 over six UPI transactions and later transferred the money to e-wallets. Police got details of the transactions from service providers and tracked the accused’s IP address.

Advertising

The cyber cell team had to sift through more than 1,500 phone numbers and several hundred IP addresses, and did a pattern analysis to track common addresses and transactions. They found two bank accounts with several transactions every day. “It was like clockwork. Rs 80,000 was transferred every day into those accounts. We realised that the bank account holder was the accused,” the officer said.