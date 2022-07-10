New public speaking programme for Delhi Govt school students to begin this month

A new programme to enhance the ability of students to express themselves will be implemented in all Delhi government schools from this month, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The DoE says the aim of Project Voices is “creating a safe space for students where they can practice sharing their thoughts without hesitation or inhibition at a common platform at school level and beyond. It is an endeavour to encourage students to develop a skill-set in fearlessly articulating their opinions in front of others.”

Students will also be encouraged to participate in inter-school competitions such as Model United Nations.

The primary public speaking activities under this programme will be debating, extempore speech, and a spelling bee. By dividing students into three grade groups—3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12—the project will have three phases of competitions in these three activities. The competitions will be in both English and Hindi.

Phase 1 will be intra-school competitions and phase 2 will be zonal competitions with the first-rank holders in each activity and age category from each school. Phase 3 will be a state-level competition with the first-rank holders from each zone.