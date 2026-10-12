To look big at Burari, protesters need 80,000. Jantar Mantar needed 3,000

Security personnel near Jantar Mantar after a protest call by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police on Monday denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and named three new spots for such demonstrations, two of which are far from Central Delhi, the government’s nerve centre. What does this mean for protests in the national capital?

Which are the new protest sites?

According to a standing order issued by Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar, the new designated protest sites are Ramlila Maidan – near the New Delhi railway station; the Burari ground; and the CBD ground in Shahdara.

The order came as the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party, and the Neha Bora-led All India Students’ Association fight to be allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar. The cause – demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities related to the Special Intensive Revision.