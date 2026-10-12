To look big at Burari, protesters need 80,000. Jantar Mantar needed 3,000

Delhi Police on Monday denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and named three new spots for such demonstrations, two of which are far from Central Delhi, the government’s nerve centre. What does this mean for protests in the national capital?
Which are the new protest sites?
According to a standing order issued by Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar, the new designated protest sites are Ramlila Maidan – near the New Delhi railway station; the Burari ground; and the CBD ground in Shahdara.
The order came as the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party, and the Neha Bora-led All India Students’ Association fight to be allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar. The cause – demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities related to the Special Intensive Revision.
By comparison, Ramlila Maidan is a 6-km drive from Parliament. The ground in Burari is about 23 km from Parliament and the CBD ground in Shahdara is around 14 km.
What this means
The Delhi Police has a simple plan.
What made Jantar Mantar work, and why the new sites may not match it
For 33 years, protesters in Delhi went to the same stretch of road. The three new designated sites are all farther from Parliament.
What worked
Close to Parliament
It sat close to Parliament, in the heart of the capital. About 1.5 km away in a straight line.
Small enough to manage
It could not hold a big crowd, and its two main entry and exit points made it easier for police to manage.
A tradition of its own
From 1993, the only place in New Delhi where Section 144 was not imposed. It became “synonymous with protests of all kinds.”
A stage for big moments
Anna Hazare’s hunger strike in 2011, which led to the birth of AAP. Tamil Nadu farmers’ 40 days in 2017. The CAA protest in 2019.
Within earshot of Parliament?
An illustration: the figures are symbolic, but the distances from Parliament are real, if approximate. Waves that fade before they arrive, and an official who keeps reading, stand for a protest that does not carry.
Jantar Mantar, until now
Parliament
!
about 1.5 km
Close to Parliament, in the heart of the capital. For 33 years, the place protesters chose.
Ramlila Ground
Parliament
…
about 3.5 km
Central Delhi, and able to hold much larger crowds. It hosted Anna Hazare’s 12-day sit-in in 2011. But it is farther from Parliament.
CBD Ground, East Delhi
Parliament
…
about 10 km
East Delhi, on the far side of the Yamuna.
Burari Ground
Parliament
…
about 15 km
On the far outer edge of Delhi, long seen as one of protesters’ less preferred venues.
The other side. Residents near Jantar Mantar had long complained of noise pollution and unhygienic surroundings, and the National Green Tribunal found merit in October 2017. The police notice says a Home Ministry committee examined ‘alternative proper venues’ for protests and recommended the change.
As reported by The Indian Express. Distances are straight-line from approximate positions. The National Green Tribunal described Ramlila Maidan as about 4 km from Jantar Mantar. Whether a protest is heard depends on far more than distance.
A protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi effectively paralyses the heart of the national capital.
By comparison, a protest in Shahdara or Burari is unlikely to resonate in Central Delhi, the nerve centre of the government and administration.
The crowd aspect
There is also a massive difference in the capacities of the protest sites.
While Jantar Mantar can accommodate about 3,000 people, Ramlila Maidan has a capacity to hold about 50,000, the CBD ground around 15,000, and the Burari ground 80,000.
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This means that a protest in any of these locations would require a massive mobilisation to appear significant.
The perception game
At the heart of the new venues’ selection is the Delhi Police’s plan to defuse any protest before it captures headlines and national spotlight.
How Jantar Mantar became, and stopped being, the capital’s protest site
From the tree-lined road that replaced the Boat Club to the day it lost its status.
Before
Protest site
Under challenge
2026
1988
A farmers’ agitation rattles the government
A protest led by western Uttar Pradesh farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait rattles the Congress-led government.
1993
Boat Club closes. Jantar Mantar opens.
With the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid movement gripping the country, the government bans gatherings at the Boat Club, the iconic space for resistance, with its view of Janpath, Rajpath and Parliament.
The tree-lined boulevard from Tolstoy Road to the Ashoka Road roundabout becomes the new dissent square. There is no ordinance and no declaration, and it is the only place in New Delhi where Section 144 is not imposed.
Authorities see it as ideal: close to Parliament, but too small for a big crowd, with two main entry and exit points that are easy to manage.
5 April 2011
Anna Hazare’s hunger strike
Anna Hazare, then a relatively unknown social activist from Maharashtra, begins a hunger strike to demand a Lokpal Bill. Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal join, and the movement leads to the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party.
2012 to 2015
Justice for Nirbhaya, Nido Tania, ex-servicemen
The campaign for justice for Nirbhaya in 2012. Protests over the death of 19-year-old Arunachali student Nido Tania in 2014. The One Rank, One Pension protest by ex-servicemen on 26 July 2015.
March to April 2017
Tamil Nadu farmers camp for 40 days
Debt-ridden farmers demand a Rs 40,000-crore drought relief package, a debt waiver and a Cauvery Management Board, with dramatic protests using skulls and dead rats.
They suspend the protest on 25 April after Chief Minister Eppadi K Palaniswami meets them.
October 2017
The National Green Tribunal moves against it
Residents say they put up with noise pollution and unhygienic surroundings. The tribunal finds merit and asks authorities to shift protesters to Ramlila Maidan, about 4 km away.
It cites three grounds: no executive order marks Jantar Mantar as a protest site, the Delhi Master Plan marks it a residential area, and the agitations cause noise pollution.
July 2018
The Supreme Court rejects a total ban
The court rules against a total ban on protests in the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club area, subject to regulations on how they are organised and how many people attend.
2019
Article 370 and the CAA
6 August: students and activists protest the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
19 December: a massive crowd protests the Citizenship Amendment Act after being barred from the Red Fort and Mandi House by prohibitory orders. Lawyers offer legal help, and human chains at Jantar Mantar and the Red Fort give Muslim protesters space to offer namaaz.
13 March 2023
Punjab farmer unions
At the start of the second part of the Budget session, five farmer unions from Punjab protest over CBI searches at farmers’ leaders’ properties and demands on loan waivers and MSP.
10 October 2026
Agitators detained near Jantar Mantar
Police detain agitators during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
12 October 2026
Jantar Mantar loses its status
Delhi Police announce that Jantar Mantar is no longer a ‘designated site’. A notice from Commissioner Anurag Kumar says a Home Ministry committee recommended alternatives, and names the Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi, the Burari Ground in North Delhi and the CBD Ground in East Delhi.
The Cockroach Janta Party calls the move “unacceptable.”
As reported by The Indian Express. October 2017 is the date of the National Green Tribunal’s order.
A protest in Burari and the CBD ground would be tough to sustain for long as the locations, unlike Central Delhi, are unlikely to attract big crowds.
A protest outside Central Delhi is also unlikely to draw as much media spotlight.