New promise by Delhi CM: Oxygen at home for Covid patients

The Delhi government will start sending oxygen concentrators to homes of Covid patients even if they have recovered, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during his Independence Day address Saturday.

“We also found some patients who, after coming home fully recovered, lost their lives because their oxygen levels dropped even after being corona negative. We are going to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of patients. The home isolation model of the Delhi government helped reserve a lot of beds for serious patients… Now people want to be treated in their homes. In many states, people are not getting tested because they do not want to be sent to quarantine centres for 14 days after testing positive,” said Kejriwal.

According to sources, there are around 3,000 oxygen concentrators with the state health department and these will be prescribed to people on the basis of doctor recommendations.

“We have enough oxygen concentrators in store. The concentrators will be provided only to patients prescribed by the doctors,” said a senior official.

On Saturday, Kejriwal said Delhi’s home isolation formula and providing oximeters is a better way to prevent deaths. He appealed to party volunteers across the nation to donate oximeters to AAP, and to take the responsibility of setting up oxygen testing centres in their villages.

“We are planning to distribute the responsibility of providing oximeters in villages to our volunteers. This is a private effort. The person responsible for oximeter in a village will send his oximeter to homes of the people who need it and they can test their oxygen level… We will also set up an oxygen testing centre in maximum villages to help save lives. All precautions that need to be taken will be taught through training,” he said.

The CM said that a three-step strategy followed in home isolation, if replicated in villages, will be extremely successful. “There are two important components in home isolation. First, the telecounselling by doctors. A team of government medical doctors connects with you over call twice and enquires about your health. If your situation is critical, you will be shifted to the hospital immediately. Second, the provision of oximeters to patients, so they can be shifted to hospitals immediately if their oxygen levels drop. By implementing home isolation, people with mild or no symptoms will be treated in their homes. Also, if the panchayat of the village sends oximeters or oxygen cylinders to houses of the people living in the villages, people can be saved on the spot if their oxygen levels fall,” he said.

He also appealed to AAP supporters to donate oximeters as a birthday gift to him. Kejriwal turns 52 on August 16.

Talking about plasma therapy, he said, “Delhi has given the concept of plasma to the entire country. Delhi was the first state where plasma trials were conducted. He also spoke about re-launching the Delhi government’s ‘10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute’ programme against dengue.

