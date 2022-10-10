New procedures to help manage pain, prostate woes: Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital radiology meet

A day-long conference on minimally invasive procedures in interventional radiology was conducted for the first time by doctors at the department of radio-diagnosis and interventional radiology at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday where experts shed light on how such procedures can help ease pain and manage symptoms of diseases.

The conference discussed how moderate to severe pain related to osteoarthritis can be managed by genicular artery embolisation. “If conservative therapy fails and the patient is very old or has comorbidities like heart disease and cannot undergo total knee replacement surgery, then artery embolisation is the method we can use,” said Dr Anuj Aggrawal, senior radiologist at Safdarjung Hospital.

Genicular artery embolisation (GAE) or embolisation of the knee, is a novel minimally invasive procedure providing immediate and long-term pain relief for patients with osteoarthritis by reducing the blood flow to the lining of the knee, known as the synovium.

Dr Aggrawal added that another modern technique is to give an injection under ultrasound guidance for a genicular nerve block so that the patient is relieved from severe knee pain. “This ultrasound-guided genicular nerve block procedure is being done in our hospital over the past few years,” he said.

Dr Ujjwal Gorsi from PGI Chandigarh talked about how prostatic artery embolisation can be done in patients with prostate enlargement. In elderly males, due to prostate enlargement, there is difficulty in urination, leading to incomplete evacuation, frequent urination, poor urinary stream. Together, they are referred to as LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) which can be because of BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia, a common disorder in elderly males.

“If medical management fails, TURP (trans-urethral resection of prostate) surgery is done. But by prostatic artery embolisation, successful results have been obtained in this condition also and patient may not need surgery,” Dr Gorsi added.