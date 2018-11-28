New police move: Jump signal, get a challan on your phone

Delhi Traffic police is set to install high-tech red light violation detection (RLVD) and speed violation detection system (SVDS) cameras at 24 junctions across the capital. These will automatically detect traffic violations, such as stop-line crossing and jumping a signal, as well as speeding. A message will be then be sent to the vehicle owner to pay the fine, police said.

“We are installing RLVD cameras at traffic signals for the first time. As of now, we are installing the devices at 24 signals,” said a senior police officer. The 24 spots include Ashram Chowk, IIT Gate, Chirag Delhi, Rajghat crossing, Minto Road, Punjabi Bagh-Moti Nagar,

Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, Bhikaji Cama Place, Peeragarhi, Mayapuri Chowk and Kingsway Camp, among others.

Explained Move could deter violators, bring down fatal accidents The idea behind installing red light violation detection (RLVD) and speed violation detection system (SVDS) cameras is to closely monitor traffic violators, develop ‘smart policing’, and reduce fatal accidents. The cameras are based on “non-intrusive technology” that works using “automatic number plate recognition”. Once speeding or signal-jumping is detected and the violator vehicle identified, a notification is sent to the command control room of the traffic police, which accesses the data and sends an e-challan message to the violator’s phone. Officers say the initiative will bring greater order to the streets, and help address allegations that traffic personnel sometimes demand bribes.

As per data provided by the traffic police, 3,88,409 challans were issued in 2017 and 3,64,625 till November 15 this year for crossing the stop line. As many as 1,67,911 people were prosecuted last year for jumping traffic signals, while 2,00,332 were prosecuted for the offence this year.

A senior officer said, “Once a violation is caught on camera, a message will be sent to the registered vehicle owner to pay the challan. The violator can pay it online. If they don’t, we will circulate their details to our field officers who will prosecute them if they catch them on the road,” the officer said.

“A tender has been floated and the cameras will be installed in three months. They will be monitored from a dedicated control room,” the officer said.