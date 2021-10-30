New pipeline to prevent waterlogging on key Greater Noida route

The Greater Noida authority will lay a pipeline to prevent waterlogging at a key route between Noida and Dadri. According to officials, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has approved a plan worth Rs 12 crore to carry out development activities at DSC Road near Kulsera.

Officials said DSC Road is one of the busiest routes which connect Noida, Greater Noida and Dadri. The area has also witnessed a lot of waterlogging during the rainy season, they said, adding that several people have complained of lack of drainage facilities which causes long traffic snarls.

GNIDA officials will be releasing tenders for the development work in the coming weeks. A fresh pipeline will be laid out through which water will be diverted towards the Hindon River.

In the Ecotech-3 area, four automatic sump wells will be installed on the sides of the roads. The wells automatically drain water towards Hindon after it crosses a certain level, said officials.

A development plan and estimate will also be submitted by the officials.