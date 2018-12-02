Delhi: New passage adds fuel to old fire outside a mosque

A narrow under-construction passage in south Delhi’s Begumpur has become a bone of contention between two communities living there. A stone-pelting incident was reported from the area Friday, a month after eight-year-old Mohd Azeem was killed, allegedly by four boys, over who gets to play on a disputed plot.

Advertising

The contentious plot of land lies outside a madrasa located on the premises of Jamia Faridya mosque in Begumpur — the mosque claims it as its own, while residents of an adjacent colony say it is public land.

Now, a passage is being built to ensure colony residents have a route to reach the main road without trespassing on the plot. The residents alleged that Friday’s clash took place because the mosque administration, responsible for the construction, is “intentionally delaying the passage”.

At least four people were injured in the clash, said police officers who have been deployed at the site since October 26, when Azeem was killed. Mosque-goers alleged police failed to pacify colony residents, who came armed with stones.

Advertising

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said that to limit the tension, a passage was proposed for colony residents. “With the consensus of both parties, work on the passage was started a week ago. But residents alleged the mosque administration was delaying the work, which then led to the clash,” said Kumar, adding that police will remain deployed at the spot.

Mumtaz, a teacher at the madrasa, alleged: “Around 5.15 pm on Friday, a group of colony residents, mostly women, kicked down the door… When I went to reason with them, they pelted stones at us. I had to use a stick to defend myself.”

But Monika, a colony resident, alleged people from the mosque attacked first: “The passage is narrow and it won’t be possible for vehicles to pass through… what if there’s a medical emergency? They are also making the passage unnecessarily long.” According to police, stone pelting continued for 30 minutes. Two separate cases have been lodged.