New Parliament will have space for 1,272 with option to increase seats, deadline Oct 2022

PM Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony; (right) a graphic image of the new Parliament complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new Parliament building complex, equipped with modern facilities, will have adequate space for every elected member to meet their constituents and address their grievances. He laid the foundation stone for the new building Thursday.

“These days, when people come to meet their representatives, they face difficulties due to paucity of space. In future, every MP will have adequate space and facilities to meet their constituents within the upcoming spacious premises itself,” the PM said, adding that the new building will raise the efficiency of MPs and introduce a modern work culture.

Modi said the existing building, having witnessed the country’s march towards Independence and its evolution over the decades, needs to be phased out due to extensive wear and tear despite repair and renovation work.

“Over the decades, the old building was constantly upgraded to cater to newer needs. As part of this, walls were broken several times, a new sound system was installed, a new fire safety system had to be brought as well as an IT system,” Modi said, pointing out that these realities need to be accepted,” he said.

The foundation stone of the Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921, and the opening ceremony for the building was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Viceroy of India Lord Irwin.

The first council of ministers after Independence was formed in the existing Parliament building. The drafting of the Constitution also took place under its roof.

“The old building guided India after Independence, while the new building will be a witness to the country’s progress towards self-reliance… The elected representatives will infuse life into the new brick-and-mortar structure through their commitment to serve people,” said the PM.

While the new Parliament House measures 560 feet in diameter, its circumference is one-third of a mile, covering an area of nearly six acres. The proposed new four-storeyed structure, which will be triangular in shape, will cover an area of 64,500 sqm.

According to an official statement, each MP would be provided with a 40 sqm office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, construction for which is slated to be completed by 2024.

The new Parliament building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design and Management Pvt Limited, while the construction would be carried out by Tata Projects Ltd.

“The proposed new building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber, with an option to increase it to 1,224 members during joint sessions. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha Chamber would have a seating capacity for 384 members,” the statement added.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government plans to hold the 2022 winter session of the Parliament in the new building.

