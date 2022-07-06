scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

New Parliament to feature artwork, reflect Indian ethos

Almost 70 per cent artwork that will adorn the walls of the new building has been commissioned, while the rest will be sourced over the next two months, The Indian Express has learnt.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 1:48:15 am
The new building will have six granite statues devoted to personalities, four galleries each for the two Houses of Parliament, three ceremonial foyers, as many India galleries, and one Constitution gallery, it is learnt. (File)

Space and scope have been created for display of artworks in the new Parliament building. the next two months, it is learnt.

Almost 70 per cent artwork that will adorn the walls of the new building has been commissioned, while the rest will be sourced over the next two months, The Indian Express has learnt.

The new building will have six granite statues devoted to personalities, four galleries each for the two Houses of Parliament, three ceremonial foyers, as many India galleries, and one Constitution gallery, it is learnt.

“Each wall [in the building] will have a theme that reflects a certain aspect,” a source said. “For instance, one wall will be dedicated to the contribution of tribal leaders, while another will showcase the contribution of women. There is a mix of portraits, illustrative arts, installations, sculptures and decorative art — storylines will be created through displays.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...Premium
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...Premium
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
More Premium Stories >>

Adequate focus has been put on the Indian knowledge tradition, Bhakti tradition, the Indian scientific tradition, as well as monuments, an official said.

The artworks will depict Indian ethos and identity — civilisational as well as cultural, the official added.

However, this official said, it has been kept in mind that Parliament building is not a public gallery or a museum, so there is no scope for immersive art or high technology, even though digital displays will be used at some places. Institutions such as MS University in Vadodara and IIT-Kharagur, besides several big independent names and lesser-known artists, have been roped in for the task, it is learnt.

The Culture Ministry has formed three panels for planning the interiors of the new building, with a tentative deadline of September-October this year. The panels have academics, historians, artists, archaeologists and officials from the ministries of Culture and Urban Development. They are responsible for sourcing, monitoring and installing the works.

More from Delhi

The advisory committee has been tasked with research and academic inputs. There are two other panels: the ‘high-powered committee for content and display’ is headed by Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and the one for ‘executing overall works of art installation’ is headed by Sachchidanand Joshi, member-secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts, according to official orders issued last month.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement