New Parliament: Location for MPs’ chambers shifted after on-ground survey

The design for the chambers for Members of Parliament, which will come up where the Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan are currently located on Rafi Marg and Sansad Marg respectively, is at the concept stage and will have approximately 800 or so offices for MPs, officials of the HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd have said. The new Parliament shall have six committee rooms for conducting business, they further said.

The foundation stone for the New Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10. The new building will have 888 seats for members of the Lok Sabha, 384 for those of the Rajya Sabha. For joint meetings, the Lok Sabha Hall on the ground floor shall be able to house 1,272 members.

Earlier, the plan was for the chambers or offices for the MPs to come up in either the North or South block, said officials from the HCP. “Since on-ground surveys are more effective, this plan was changed and now the chambers shall come up where the Transport Bhawan and the Shram Shakti Bhawan are located. The plan is constantly evolving,” an official told The Indian Express.

“The two buildings will be demolished, and more than one building will come up in all probability. Even if two buildings come up, they shall be connected in some way,” said officials from the HCP.

The offices shall be rudimentary, considering that MPs have their own offices across the country and do not necessarily need to spend too much time in Delhi, and design for the same is at the initial stages, said officials.

In order for MPs to conduct business inside the Parliament, the interiors of the new Parliament shall have six committee rooms with modernised features, said the HCP.

These committee rooms shall feature various audio-visual facilities such as simultaneous language interpretation system, sound reinforcement system, voice lift application, video wall for video content enlargement and enhancement, in-room video conferencing, wired and wireless presentation system, active speaker viewing with PTZ cameras, POTS/VOIP based audio-conferencing, and AVoIP transmissions, officials said.