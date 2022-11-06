How is the new Parliament building coming along?

Union Minister Hardeep Puri visited the site of the new Parliament building Saturday and posted some photographs. “Reviewed ongoing construction at the New Parliament Building today. Work is progressing at a steady pace. Sustainable state-of-the-art building with architectural elements inspired by India’s ancient cultural heritage. Modernity meets tradition,” Puri tweeted.

Puri said that more than 4,000 people are working round the clock for the construction of the building. The government has been maintaining that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building. However, the minister said it was up to the government to make the announcement regarding the date.

Reviewed ongoing construction at the New Parliament Building today. Work is progressing at a steady pace. Sustainable state-of-the-art building with architectural elements inspired by India’s ancient cultural heritage. Modernity meets tradition. pic.twitter.com/mSPxV8s74j — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 5, 2022

The new building will be triangular in shape and the national emblem has been installed at the new structure. Cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building, the 6.5-metre-high national emblem made of bronze, weighs 9,500 kg. Officials say space and scope have also been created for the display of artworks in the new Parliament building, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The new building will have six granite statues devoted to personalities, four galleries each for the two Houses of Parliament, three ceremonial foyers, as many India galleries, and one Constitution gallery. Adequate focus has been put on the Indian knowledge tradition, Bhakti tradition, the Indian scientific tradition, as well as monuments. The artworks will depict Indian ethos and identity — civilisational as well as cultural, the officials added.

Ongoing construction at the new Parliament Building. (Twitter/Hardeep Puri) Ongoing construction at the new Parliament Building. (Twitter/Hardeep Puri)

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space. In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building.

This is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, which also envisages a common central secretariat, the revamp of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate called Kartavya Path (which was inaugurated in September), a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.