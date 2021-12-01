Work on new Parliament building and Central Vista being carried out in compliance with rules to avoid pollution: Centre to SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the construction of the new Parliament building and the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue were being carried out in compliance with “each and every condition” of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules “to ensure that it does not cause any pollution”.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the director of the Central Vista said that the government “has taken all the measures as contemplated under the C&D Waste Management Rules which inter alia includes measures like use of anti-smog gun… use of dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belt to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition etc.”

The Supreme Court while hearing a plea seeking steps to rein in air pollution in Delhi earlier this week had asked the Centre to explain what it was doing about construction activities in areas under its jurisdiction in the national capital.

Responding to this, the affidavit said that “construction activities at present being undertaken by the central government are in two parts… the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues which are projects of national importance” and “Metro Rail, Railways, Airports, ISBTs (Inter-State Bus Terminals) etc”.

It added that apart from these, “all other construction activities being carried out by CPWD (Central Public Works Department)… in Delhi and NCR Region, as per CPWD Report, were stopped in compliance with” the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

To tackle rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Commission had on November 16 directed the NCR states and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to stop all construction and demolition activities in the NCR till November 21. It, however, exempted work in connection with railway services, metro rail corporation services, airports, defence-related activities and projects of national importance, among others, from the purview of the ban “subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms including compliance with the directions of the Commission.”

Although the Commission did not immediately extend the ban after November 21, the Supreme Court on November 24 reimposed it with two exceptions.

The affidavit said that “thereafter considering the position of the air quality” the Commission passed another order on November 27 “again continuing the same ban which continued from 16.11.2021 with the two additional exceptions… Non-polluting activities relating to construction such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work, carpentry are allowed to be continued; and… the states shall use the funds which have been collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the period during which construction activities are prohibited and pay wages notified under the Minimum Wages Act for the respective categories of workers as earmarked” by the court.

The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi air pollution matter again on Thursday.