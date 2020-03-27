New order for e-retailers will be out soon: Delhi Police

People queue up outside a store in the capital. People queue up outside a store in the capital.

A day after Delhi Police held a meeting with representatives of several e-commerce companies and assured them that their delivery staff will be allowed to travel easily in the city, the order was withdrawn Thursday afternoon. The new note said, “…retailers/operators of online delivery services shall be allowed to operate in Delhi… this message may please be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The message further stated that “revised instructions shall follow”. As per Delhi Police source, this is “temporary as the Ministry of Home Affairs wants uniformity in giving easy access to delivery serves across the country. It has been withdrawn for the sake of uniformity. We will issue revised instructions.”

A senior IPS officer said, “There is also some clarity needed on what essential services are as far as delivery is concerned. Till the order comes, delivery services related to food and medicines will be allowed. The order has been withdrawn just to establish uniformity across India.”

Prashant Tandon, co-founder of online pharmacy 1mg, said the order is not a worry “as a new notification would be shared, we have been assured”. The online pharmacy will be doing deliveries Friday.

“We will 100 percent follow the guidelines and orders by the customers, but we need to balance the needs of the customers. We will be taking orders but will only deliver according to the new notification but our stores will be open,” said Ayesha Grewal of The Altitude Store, an organic store which home delivers groceries, vegetables and fruits.

