Delhi: New notice leaves Daulat Ram College’s ad hoc teachers on edge

Renewal letters issued recently to ad hoc teachers of Delhi University’s (DU) Daulat Ram College include a clause which states that they can be removed without notice in case of any complaint from students or the administration. The clause reads, “…in case of any complaint/adverse report from students, TIC (teacher in charge), department or administration or due to change of workload in the department, your adhoc service is terminable without notice.”

There are over 100 ad hoc teachers working at Daulat Ram College on contracts renewed every four months. “I have been working at the college for many years… This is making the teachers very anxious,” said an ad hoc teacher at the college.

DU Executive Council member Rajesh Jha referred to the clause as “unprecedented”.

College principal Savita Rai said the decision was taken in the interest of students, referring to a case of an ad hoc teacher going to court last year alleging caste bias after she did not get a renewal letter. “…after the teacher had gone to court, we were asked why the appointment letter does not warn of such a possibility… We are in the process of trying to get it vetted by the DU legal cell,” she said.