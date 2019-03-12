New Noida police unit to crack down on crime

In a first, Noida Police has launched its own patrolling unit — Noida Police Unit — to check incidents of robbery in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Advertising

“The unit has been formed keeping in mind incidents of chain snatching and robbery, among other crimes. The unit will engage in checking and arresting absconding criminals. As of now, over 60 units comprising a sub-inspector and a constable have been launched,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Budh Nagar).

The team has been equipped with the latest gadgets, including a body camera, strapped to the uniform for real-time recording, and a fibre baton in place of a wooden stick, as per the new equipment of the unit.