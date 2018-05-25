New Metro corridor brings airport terminal 1 closer, reduces Noida-Gurgaon travel time

The Janakpuri West Metro station, part of the Magenta Line, will be opened to the public on May 29. (Tashi Tobgyal) The Janakpuri West Metro station, part of the Magenta Line, will be opened to the public on May 29. (Tashi Tobgyal)

The travel time from Noida to Gurgaon will be cut by more than 30 minutes and commuters going to Terminal 1 of the airport will now have Metro connectivity, as the Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir Metro corridor starts operations on Tuesday. Twenty-four trains will run on the corridor, with a frequency of five minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours. Services will start at 6 am from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays, services will begin at 8 am.

The total running time between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West will be one hour, said chief spokesperson of Delhi Metro Anuj Dayal. “The line will cut the travel time by more than half-an-hour between Noida and Gurgaon, as the passengers coming from Gurgaon on Line 2 will be able to get down at Hauz Khas and take a direct train to Botanical Garden in Noida,” he said.

The approximate time to commute from HUDA City Centre to Botanical Garden will be about 50 minutes. Currently, a Metro journey from Huda City Centre to Botanical Garden in Noida takes about one-and-half hours with the interchange at Rajiv Chowk. There will be a paid area to paid area connectivity between the new and the old Hauz Khas stations.

The Janakpuri West Metro station on Dwarka-Noida Metro corridor (Line 3) has also been converted into an interchange station. The new line will help reduce congestion on Line 3 and Rajiv Chowk station, Dayal said.

4 varsities connected

The stations will connect four major universities. “Jamia Millia Islamia University and Amity University in Noida have already got Metro connectivity with the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section. Now, IIT will have a station while the Munirka station will be close to JNU,” Dayal said.

City’s deepest station

Like all other interchange stations, Hauz Khas interchange station also has “paid area to paid area connectivity” between the new and the old Hauz Khas stations. The present station at Hauz Khas is 17-metres deep. A subway connects the two stations. An old subway in the unpaid area has been converted into a paid subway, connecting the two stations.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App