New manual on way: Parole and furlough not to be part of jail term

The updated Delhi jail manual is likely to be notified by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida in a week’s time, bringing the curtains down on the tussle over whether the Lt Governor or the elected government has the authority to approve it.

Under the updated manual, parole and furlough will not be counted as part of the sentence. Terming it as a significant change, Parida said it is aimed at preventing “misuse” of parole applications, especially by the powerful who are often at an advantageous position in getting such reprieves.

The number of parole applications is expected to drastically come down, he said. The Delhi government told the High Court on Thursday that if the court approves, it was ready to direct the senior bureaucrat to notify the manual. To which, the HC bench, headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, directed the authority concerned to notify the jail manual within a week.

“… I have not received an order of the copy yet but it will be complied with,” Parida said.

The manual has been drawn up by a committee, comprising officials under Special Secretary (Home) Ajay Garg, officers of the Law department, the chief prosecutor and the DIG (prisons) among others.

