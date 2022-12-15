New lease of life for daily wager with burn injuries

After suffering from burn injury from a high-tension wire, 32-year-old Vinod Gupta, a daily wager from Sultanpur, had lost all hopes of making a living and taking care of his wife and two children. “It was the weakest moment of my life,” he recalled.

Doctors amputated his legs and arm, but he developed severe septicemia, a life-threatening condition. “The pain did not let me sleep or breathe,” he said.

On September 1, Religare Care Foundation in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital took charge of his treatment. He underwent multiple first-of-a-kind surgeries on September 28 to restore mobility in his right arm, repair his skull and heal his amputated limbs, Dr Mahesh Mangal, a senior plastic and cosmetic surgeon at the hospital, said.

To help him get back on his feet, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital fitted prosthetic legs, and are now planning a similar procedure for his arm.

With Gupta’s health having improved, the foundation and the hospital organised a send-off ceremony for him on Wednesday. Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Group, and former BJP national president Murali Manohar Joshi were the guests of honour at the event, which was also attended by wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.