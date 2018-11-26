Delhi: 16-year-old Iraqi boy gets new lease of life, can breathe again

A 16-year-old boy from Iraq, suffering from severe depression deformity of anterior chest wall since birth, was given a new lease of life at a private hospital in Delhi. Abdulla Hasan, 16, had been having difficulty breathing for the last three years.

Advertising

The deformity progressed with age and became so severe that his breast-bone was almost touching the spine. He was diagnosed with a severe form of ‘funnel chest’, having severe depression in the breast-bone and adjacent ribs. “The deformed costal cartilages were removed, and the sternal deformity was corrected using wedge osteotomy of sternum and fixation was done using titanium plates and screws,” said Dr (Maj Gen) Avtar Singh Bath, senior consultant and head, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, BLK Super Specialty Hospital.

Additional support was given by fixing the sternum in corrected position to the adjacent ribs with a transverse Titanium bar, which will not need removal.” According to the experts, severe cases of ‘Funnel Chest’ also known as Pectus Excavatum usually have cardio-pulmonary symptoms such as breathlessness on exertion and abnormalities in the heart rhythm. The disease caused tension in his lungs, heart and other adjacent organs leading to frequent suffocation and respiratory complications

A single stage corrective surgery- Open Ravitch Repair was performed to treat his physical deformity. It is a two-stage procedure and can be associated with complications of bar migration. But the doctors, in this case, implemented a modification in this technique, which eliminated the chances of complications of bar migration and did in a single stage procedure.

Dr. (Maj Gen) Avtar Singh Bath, senior consultant and head, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, BLK Super Specialty Hospital said, “Patient underwent correction of the chest wall deformity in which the deformed costal cartilages were removed, and the sternal deformity was corrected using wedge osteotomy of sternum and fixation was done using titanium plates and screws. Additional support was given by fixing the sternum in corrected position to the adjacent ribs with a transverse Titanium bar, which will not need removal.”