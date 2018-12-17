New judicial complex in Sohna

In the hope of speeding up court hearings and the process of justice, a newly-constructed judicial complex was inaugurated in the Sohna block of Gurgaon district Sunday morning, with the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Krishna Murari doing the honours.

Advertising

Officials said the three-storey structure was completed at a cost of Rs 15 crore on a 4.43 acre piece of land, and includes eight courtrooms along with a “retiring room”, production room, litigant room, gents bar room, ladies bar room, bar library, lockup room, strong room, and a judicial record room. It also includes two lifts, a police guard room, high-speed internet connectivity, and CCTV cameras.

“Now that this complex has come up, hearings and the administering of justice will proceed at a faster pace. Litigants and people will be able to conveniently tackle their matters,” said Justice Murari.