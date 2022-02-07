New JNU V-C’s priorities: Clean admin, student-friendly, gender sensitive

In her first statement since taking charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Monday said the university would “strive to implement” the National Education Policy as per the vision of the Prime Minister and the focus would be on “constructing Indo-centric narratives”.

Hours after she took over, Pandit also started work on building her team with Professor Ajay Kumar Dubey of the Centre for African Studies being appointed as thew new Rector. An office order in this regard has been issued by the Registrar, and the decision is likely to be ratified in an Emergency Executive Council meeting called at 4 PM Tuesday.

She also met Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office-bearers in her new office and was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

In her statement, soon after taking over as VC, Pandit said, “As Vice-Chancellor, JNU I thank both the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education for giving me this opportunity as the first woman and alumnus of this esteemed University from the State of Tamil Nadu. The immediate focus of this administration would be to provide clean administration, students friendly and gender sensitive environment for academic excellences.”

“We would strive to implement NEP 2020 the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister especially in interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary areas of studies, JNU rising to greater heights of academics and research. The focus would in constructing Indo-centric narratives. I look forward to working with students, faculty and staff to contribute in achieving these objectives,” she added.