New JNU rules: Rs 20,000 fine for taking part in hunger strikes, dharnas, Rs 50,000 fine for ‘insulting behaviour’

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students taking part in hunger strikes, dharnas or protests will now face a fine of Rs 20,000. Students found engaging in “intimidation or insulting behaviours” could be fined Rs 50,000 and could even face rustication, the university said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

Modifying its disciplinary rules, the university issued a notification listing a range of activities under the ‘Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of JNU’ that could attract heavy fines (from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000) and or lead to the rustication of the student. The rules were approved by the JNU’s executive council.

As per the new rules, hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking the entrance or exit of any of the academic or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the university community can attract a fine of Rs 20,000.

“Any intimidation of or insulting behaviours (physical violence /abuse/manhandling) towards a student, staff or faculty or any other person…Engaging in any attempt at wrongful confinement of any member of faculty, staff or student or any camping inside the campus” could attract a fine of Rs 50,000 and/or rustication, the rules said.

The rules further said, “Gheraos, laying siege or staging demonstrations around the residence of any member of the university community or any other form of coercion, intimidation or disturbance of right to privacy of the residents of the campus will result in a fine of Rs 20,000, cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree…expulsion, rustication up to four semesters, one semester eviction from the hostel, etc.”

The Indian Express has reached out to the JNU PRO and JNUSU secretary and is awaiting their response.

JNU ABVP secretary Vikas Patel demanded a rollback of the new rules. “There is no need for this new Tughlaq code of conduct, the old code of conduct is sufficiently effective. Instead of focusing on improvement of safety, security and order, the JNU administration has imposed this draconian code of conduct, without any discussion with the stakeholders, especially the student community. We demand a complete rollback of the draconian code of conduct,” Patel said.