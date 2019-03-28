New jail manual unconstitutional, lacks L-G nod: Plea

A plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new jail manual was Wednesday filed before the Delhi High Court, alleging that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) was not kept in the loop and the manual be set aside.

The new jail manual was framed and brought into force earlier this year, in a bid to bring in basic uniformity in rules and regulations governing administration of prisons and management of prisoners. The issue came up for hearing before a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who said that since it is in the nature of a PIL, it should be listed before an appropriate bench as per orders of the Chief Justice.

Advocate Amit Sahni has approached the High Court alleging that the Delhi government has not sought approval of the L-G before giving effect to the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018, which makes it “unconstitutional” and liable to be set aside.

“Unlike previous rules, neither the beginning lines of DPR, 2018, mention any approval sought from the L-G nor does it refer to anything that the Rules shall become operative after notifications to be issued by the L-G, in future, in this regard,” Sahni said in his plea.

The plea said that by virtue of DPR, 2018, the Delhi government, by not taking approval of the L-G, has sought to override previous orders, circulars and notifications in respect of parole and furlough, premature release of convicts etc, which were notified by the L-G.

“DPR, 2018 is bad in law and the same is liable to be struck down,” it added. The plea further alleged that the new rules have completely overlooked the welfare of jail cadre officers by ignoring the model prison manual, and that it has been prepared by officers other than the jail cadre.