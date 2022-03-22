Delhi: New hospitals, health cards, emergency Covid fund likely to get lion’s share of this year’s health budget

The bulk of Delhi’s healthcare budget this year is likely to be allocated mainly to three projects — expansion of infrastructure, emergency funds for Covid management, and providing cloud-based health cards to residents, according to officials in the know of the matter. The budget will also carry forward the 100 mahila mohalla clinics project announced last year for which work was held up amidst the pandemic.

Last year, the healthcare sector received an allocation of Rs 9,934 crore, accounting for 14% of the total outlay.

When it comes to the expansion of infrastructure, the government will focus on ongoing construction of four hospitals — a 2,716-bed hospital at Siraspur and three 671-bed hospitals at Madipur, Hastsal, and Jwalapuri. Nine existing hospitals will also be remodelled to increase the number of beds, as per the budget proposals in the works.

What is new is the construction of semi-permanent structures at Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital Campus and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya. These can be quickly built and will last for about 30 years. Construction of the 7 structures was cleared by the cabinet in the second half of 2021 and was never part of the budget outlay. These will add 6,800 beds and is expected to take six months to finish.

“There was a lot of money being spent in maintaining temporary structures in places such as the Ramlila ground for treatment of Covid patients. The semi-permanent structures will increase the number of beds and last for years,” said a government official.

The government will set aside an emergency Covid fund, which can be used to buy consumables or pay additional healthcare workers in case of a surge again.

It is likely to reduce funding for the Covid vaccination drive, with all eligible people over the age of 15 already having received their first dose and nearly 88% their second dose. The government had set aside Rs 50 crore to ensure free vaccines can be provided to all Delhi residents; the Centre announced last June after the Delhi budget that free vaccines will be made available for all and not just those above the age of 45 years.

The QR code-based health cards to store medical records of residents have also been in the pipeline and will again receive allocation, as per officials.

The official added: “Work on the mahila mohalla clinics could unfortunately not be started last year because of Covid. It will be taken up this year.” These will work on the lines of existing mohalla clinics but will focus on gynaecological issues.