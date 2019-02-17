New Gurgaon bus service route to touch key stops

A new route of the ‘Gurugraman’ bus service will be launched on Sunday, with officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Service Limited (GMCBL) revealing the line will cover the stretch between Harsaru and Dundahera.

This is the third route of the service to be launched since its inauguration by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in September last year. Of the other two routes, one connects Palam Vihar with Ghata village, while the other is meant for commuters travelling along the HUDA City Centre loop.

“The new route, which will be launched by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday, will cover a distance of 15.7 kilometres, and include 29 stops each way,” said Arun Sharma, General Manager of GMCBL.

Officials say the buses will travel through Hanuman Mandir, touching major junctions such as Krishna Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Palam Vihar Chowk, Sohna Chowk and Kadipur Chowk. It will also provide connectivity to industrial and commercial areas like Maruti Udyog and the Kadipur Industrial areas, as well as residential areas like Shiv Nagar, Sector 17, and Shakti Nagar.

Ten buses will complete a total of 70 round trips along the route each day, with vehicles operating at a frequency of 10-15 minutes. The first and last departure times from Harsaru will be 6 am and 8.40 pm, and 6.50 am and 9.40 pm from Dundahera, said officials, adding the fare structure will be the same as that for the other two routes.

“All buses that will ply along this route will be low-floor, non air-conditioned vehicles, and will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, public announcement systems, wheelchair ramps, and passenger information systems (PIS),” said Sharma.