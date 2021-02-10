Delhi: New Gambhir canteen to serve lunch at Re 1

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Tuesday started his second ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen at New Ashok Nagar in his East Delhi constituency, to serve lunch at a price of Re 1.

He had earlier started a canteen in Gandhinagar on December 24, where up to 1,000 people are served every day. The lunch comprises rice, lentils and vegetable curries.

“This is not just a kitchen, but a movement to feed those in need and end hunger… I only have my resources, which I want to use to help the most vulnerable,” he said, adding that food is a basic necessity which still eludes many.

He said he plans to open at least one ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen in each of the 10 assembly constituencies of East Delhi.

The project is being funded by his foundation and personal resources, said an aide.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who was at the launch of the canteen with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, said, “We have seen other state governments do it, but nothing of that sort has happened in Delhi before this.”