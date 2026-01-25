New flyover set to come up on Outer Ring Road, Rs 9 crore allocated for feasibility study

Officials said the PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur. The proposed flyover is expected to bring relief to lakhs of commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and other areas of Northwest Delhi.

google-preferred-btn
The full bridge will be ready by May 2026 as PMC also widens service roads to ease local traffic. A new flyover planned on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road is expected to ease chronic congestion and improve connectivity across several parts of northwest Delhi, officials said. (File Photo for representation)

A new flyover is set to be constructed on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday, underlining that it will help decongest one of the busiest arterial routes in the Capital.

Officials said the PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur. The proposed flyover is expected to bring relief to lakhs of commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and other areas of Northwest Delhi.

The Minister said, “This flyover is being planned keeping the daily struggles of commuters in mind. Areas like Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and the entire Rohini belt have suffered due to heavy traffic load for years.”

In an apparent attack at the previous AAP government over “half-baked projects” in the Capital, Singh added, “Every major infrastructure work on the Outer Ring Road will now be based on technical strength, transparency and strict timelines so that Delhi gets durable solutions, not temporary fixes.”

Officials said that the PWD has approved the proposal to appoint consultancy services for a detailed feasibility study with a budget of Rs 9 crore allocated by the Delhi government.

The study will comprehensively assess traffic volume, engineering design, environmental impact and long-term sustainability, and the number of vehicles using the stretch every day ensuring that the flyover is future-ready and executed without delays.

A senior PWD official said, “The project is expected to ease persistent traffic bottlenecks on the Outer Ring Road, improve inter-district connectivity, and ensure smoother movement for daily office-goers, public transport, commercial traffic and emergency services. Currently, the stretch witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours leaving huge traffic jams,” said a senior PWD official.

Story continues below this ad

In the feasibility study, PWD will also assess all critical choke points and prepare a detailed project report with long-term traffic management and urban development goals.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement