New flyover set to come up on Outer Ring Road, Rs 9 crore allocated for feasibility study

A new flyover planned on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road is expected to ease chronic congestion and improve connectivity across several parts of northwest Delhi, officials said. (File Photo for representation)

A new flyover is set to be constructed on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday, underlining that it will help decongest one of the busiest arterial routes in the Capital.

Officials said the PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur. The proposed flyover is expected to bring relief to lakhs of commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and other areas of Northwest Delhi.

The Minister said, “This flyover is being planned keeping the daily struggles of commuters in mind. Areas like Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and the entire Rohini belt have suffered due to heavy traffic load for years.”