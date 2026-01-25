New flyover set to come up on Outer Ring Road, Rs 9 crore allocated for feasibility study

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A new flyover is set to be constructed on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday, underlining that it will help decongest one of the busiest arterial routes in the Capital.
Officials said the PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur. The proposed flyover is expected to bring relief to lakhs of commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and other areas of Northwest Delhi.
The Minister said, “This flyover is being planned keeping the daily struggles of commuters in mind. Areas like Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and the entire Rohini belt have suffered due to heavy traffic load for years.”
In an apparent attack at the previous AAP government over “half-baked projects” in the Capital, Singh added, “Every major infrastructure work on the Outer Ring Road will now be based on technical strength, transparency and strict timelines so that Delhi gets durable solutions, not temporary fixes.”
Officials said that the PWD has approved the proposal to appoint consultancy services for a detailed feasibility study with a budget of Rs 9 crore allocated by the Delhi government.
The study will comprehensively assess traffic volume, engineering design, environmental impact and long-term sustainability, and the number of vehicles using the stretch every day ensuring that the flyover is future-ready and executed without delays.
A senior PWD official said, “The project is expected to ease persistent traffic bottlenecks on the Outer Ring Road, improve inter-district connectivity, and ensure smoother movement for daily office-goers, public transport, commercial traffic and emergency services. Currently, the stretch witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours leaving huge traffic jams,” said a senior PWD official.
In the feasibility study, PWD will also assess all critical choke points and prepare a detailed project report with long-term traffic management and urban development goals.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ameesha Patel believes in embracing the inherent differences between genders, with women embracing their softness and charm and men displaying chivalrous behavior. Psychologist Priya Parulekar suggests that women in survival mode may develop more masculine traits, making it important to look for consistency in a healthy masculine partner.