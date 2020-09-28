New flats, better amenities on offer under new DDA scheme in Delhi

The 14-floor HIG flats in Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh. These flats will have features like underground parking with up to three parking spaces for a flat, rainwater harvesting, among others. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Multi-level underground parking with up to three parking spaces for a flat, 14-floor buildings, three-tier in-house water management model, rainwater harvesting, adherence to the National Building Code 2016 —for the first time, these provisions will be part of the 2020 DDA housing scheme for its Higher Income Group (HIG) flats. The scheme will be rolled out this December.

On offer are 843 flats: 215 Higher Income Group flats near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station, 352 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka Sector 19-B, and 276 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri.

DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi said the agency is giving finishing touches to the newly constructed flats. “We are hopeful of launching the scheme in December,” he said.

While the HIG flats would be 3BHK and priced above Rs 2 crore, the MIG ones are 2BHK and will cost over Rs 1 crore. The 1-BHK EWS flats are priced below Rs 25 lakh, said a senior official.

According to the senior official, the HIG flats will have a three-tier in-house water management plan under which in-house treatment plants will recycle water for use in urinals and for horticulture. Water generated from rainwater harvesting can be used for bathing and kitchen purposes, and RO-treated water for drinking, the official said.

The National Building Code 2016 guidelines followed in the project deal with provisions of structural and fire safety, design provisions for wind and seismic loads, modern lighting techniques such as LED and induction light and faster lifts for taller buildings. “It would also be a benchmark for all future projects to ensure no one returns flats after allotment,” said a senior DDA official.

In the past, the DDA has lost out on potential buyers to private builders in the NCR, apart from seeing several cases of surrender of houses sold in the previous schemes. Around 11,000 flats, mostly LIG 1-BHK flats that were part of 2014 scheme, were returned due to lack of amenities like water, last-mile connectivity and small sizes. DDA had to use different methods to ensure the flats were sold.

This time, the DDA has come out with only fresh flats and in areas that have Metro connectivity and amenities in an attempt to re-affirm its image as the agency with better facilities than private ones at subsided rate, senior officials said.

An official said that in the next three-four months after December, the process of scrutiny of applicants, draw of lots, issuance of demand-cum-allotment letter and handing over the flats would be done.

The computerised draw is held using a method called the ‘random number indicated technique’ in the presence of the media and judges. It is also broadcast live on the DDA website. A successful candidate has the option to surrender his/her flat after the draw within a prescribed period, else allotment will be automatically cancelled.

In the coming months, the agency will issue details and clauses on the amount one would have to pay for applying and the process of applying.

