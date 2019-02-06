New flashpoint between SDMC, Delhi Assembly

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday said the Delhi Assembly’s petitions committee was “behaving arbitrarily” with their officials.

“The petitions committee is behaving in an extra-judicial manner, so we have passed a resolution stating that officials will not participate in matters that are not under the ambit of the committee,” BJP leader and chairperson of the South body’s standing committee, Shikha Rai, said.“Officials are harassed by them (committee members), called to their homes for inquiry and original files are kept by them. Due to this, administrative work get affected,” she alleged.

The petitions committee is one of 12 committees in the Delhi Assembly formed over the years to ensure legislative check over the executive’s actions. Standing committee member and BJP leader Bhupendar Gupta claimed that since BJP rules the civic body, AAP leaders “do not want our programmes to be successfully executed”.

But AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the resolution by the standing committee or their House has no affect on jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly committees.

“The petitions committee is investigating multiple complaints related to mega scams in SDMC. Illegal parking is being charged at all malls and hospitals under SDMC… Illegal encroachment in connivance with SDMC officials worth Rs 1,000 crore is being investigated…,” he claimed.