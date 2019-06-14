New draft: Residents parking on Delhi road won’t be charged

The clause of charging fee from residents who park on roadsides has been removed from the new draft parking rules. The policy, the first draft of which was passed last year, is yet to be notified and the new draft has been put on the transport department’s website for comments over the next month once again.

The new draft also replaces the Chief Secretary with the Transport Minister as the chairperson of a proposed panel, which will monitor the implementation of the policy.

The “Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019” — which seeks to determine parking charges based on peak and off peak hours and link it to pollution levels — has been issued in the name of the Transport Minister, as opposed to the previous draft policy which was put in public domain for suggestions in the Lt-Governor’s name.

The government had made its intention clear earlier as well.

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had opposed the government’s move. In an affidavit to the apex court, the EPCA had recommended that pricing for residential parking be determined jointly by local agencies and RWA/shopkeepers’ associations, keeping in mind the principle of charging differential and higher rates for additional cars.

However, the current draft retains the clause which states that civic agencies shall consider developing open areas near the colonies as parking lots on payment basis.

In another departure from the previous draft, the new draft makes the civic bodies responsible for identifying and providing an area in each parking facility to be used for charging electric vehicles with battery swapping facilities.

“Proportion of parking facilities to be demarcated will be assessed by the Transport Department from time to time, which is likely to increase over time. This should include exclusive night parking places for the purpose of parking and legal charging of e-rickshaws and other e-vehicles,” the new draft says.