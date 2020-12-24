New Delhi: Woman files rape FIR against tenant

According to police, the woman alleged she was raped by the accused at his residence.

Police have registered an FIR against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman.

Police said the woman filed a complaint at Sarita Vihar police station on Monday, accusing the man of raping her and lying about his religion.

In the complaint, she alleged that her tenant gave her a wrong name. “We became good friends and he told me that he wants to marry me… he said he doesn’t have a family. However, a few days later, he took me to a house where I met his parents and siblings. I then found he is Muslim… I fought with him over this but he promised he will not force me to convert.”

She told police she married the man in May following which the accused and his family allegedly forced her to convert and change her name.

A senior police officer said an FIR under sections of rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation has been registered and the woman’s medical examination has been conducted.

