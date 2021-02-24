New Delhi: Two ex-servicemen ‘apprehend arrest over farm protests’, seek anticipatory bail

The order has been passed in the bail applications filed by Group Captain V K Gandhi (retd.) and Major General Satbir Singh (retd.), who apprehend they could be arrested. (Representational)

After two retired Army officers approached seeking anticipatory bail, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to inform it whether the two are involved in cases registered in connection with the farmers’ protests, and if they are required for investigations into them.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked the police to file a status report in this regard, after verifying the required information from the SIT of Crime Branch as well as the police stations where FIRs have been registered in relation to the farmers’ agitation.

The order has been passed in the bail applications filed by Group Captain V K Gandhi (retd.) and Major General Satbir Singh (retd.), who apprehend they could be arrested.

Though no FIR or police station was mentioned by them in the bail petitions, their counsels told the court that a police officer in civil dress had visited the house of Singh, who is also chairman of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM), and inquired about him. The court was told Singh earlier was active in the agitation related to One Rank One Pension (OROP) and is also now involved in the farmers’ protests. Gandhi is Vice Chairman of the IESM.

A Delhi Police counsel during the hearing Tuesday told the court that he is not in a position to verify anything about any case against them, since no FIR or police station has been mentioned in the bail petitions. The court has now listed the case for hearing on March 1.