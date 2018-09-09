New Delhi: Soon, attendance app in government schools

The Delhi government is set to introduce an android app to mark student attendance in all government schools in the capital, said officials. For now, the application has been launched as a pilot project in 15 schools, and a training session was held for teachers of these selected schools Thursday, wherein school heads were asked to depute one post-graduate teacher, one graduate teacher and a graduate computer science teacher for training. Teachers were asked to come with their phones.The app can be accessed in these selected schools. The department plans to incorporate more features to inform parents about their child’s attendance.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App