New Delhi: Six held for looting farmhouse, holding family hostage

Police have recovered two pistols, looted jewellery, and Rs 75,000 from the arrested men.

Five days after six armed assailants broke into a farmhouse, owned by a chartered accountant in south Delhi’s upmarket Sainik Farms, and held the woman, her children and domestic help at gunpoint before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth lakhs, the Delhi Police arrested the six accused.

The incident took place on December 9, and among those arrested is a 30-year-old man who was employed as a driver at the victim’s house till a year ago. On Monday, The Indian Express reported how complainant Pooja Garg, her two children, and a domestic help were held hostage for 45 minutes late afternoon by the men.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received a complaint that six-seven people barged into the complainant’s house on the pretext of courier delivery. She was at home with her mother, son, daughter and a help. The accused hid their identity by wearing masks and gloves. They held all of them at gunpoint and allegedly took away Rs 4 lakh, gold, diamond and silver jewellery, and other valuable items.”

The complainant’s husband owns an electronics showroom in Laxmi Nagar.

Thakur said that the accused also took away the DVR of the CCTV installed inside the house. “A case under section 395 (dacoity) of the IPC was registered at Neb Sarai police station,” said the DCP.

He said that CCTV footage of cameras installed in and around the place of the incident was gathered. “An analysis of multiple CCTV footage revealed that the accused came on two-wheelers and left on the same vehicles. Details of the two-wheelers used in commission of the crime were found and a search operation was launched.”

One of the accused, Arman Khan (28), who was later arrested, led the police to the other accused, identified as Mohd Danish (19), Shiv Kumar (30), Anil Kumar (24), Vijay Rana (24) and Sandeep (29). Police have recovered two pistols, looted jewellery, and Rs 75,000.

DCP Thakur said, “The accused did a recce and one of them, Anil, kept a watch on the movement of the complainant’s husband. As soon as he left for work, the accused signaled the gang to go ahead and commit the crime.”

“They later changed clothes and affixed fake number plates on their vehicles,” said the DCP.

