Delhi Secretariat to come up at ITO; Income Tax Office to get new building

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The Delhi government has revised its plan for the construction of a new Secretariat at ITO, with the proposed complex now set to come up on around 10 acres of plot currently occupied by the Income Tax Office and Vikas Bhawan.
Under the revised plan, the Income Tax Office will be shifted across the road to the site where the existing PWD building is located, while the government has dropped its earlier proposal for constructing a twin-tower complex and decided to go ahead with a single-tower Secretariat, officials said on Thursday.
“We have identified around 10 acres of land for the new Delhi Secretariat building at ITO, and a request to the Centre has also been sent. The plan is to demolish and redevelop the Income Tax Office, MSO Building and nearby area to make space for the new high-tech single tower,” Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.
“Currently, on the side where the ITO building is located, there is Vikas Bhawan 1, which comprises offices of government departments like Excise, PAC and others. The area is around 10 acres. So, instead of constructing two buildings and connecting it through a skywalk, we are planning to shift the ITO building to the spot where the PWD building is currently located and develop a single secretariat complex on the other side,” he added.
Singh said they had looked at other government locations but found ITO as the most feasible area after discussions.
“PWD has also written to the Income Tax department in this regard and discussions are ongoing,” said an official.
According to the plan, the government will redevelop a total of 18 acres of land, of which five acres belongs to the Income Tax Office, which will get space in a newly built office.
Currently, the Delhi Secretariat is located at the Players Building near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where the chief minister, her Cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats currently operate from. However, not only the building is old but several departments and offices are scattered in different parts of the city, as there is very limited space at the Secretariat.
Faced with the space crunch, the Delhi government decided to build a new Delhi Secretariat at Indraprastha Estate near ITO, where the MSO building, Vikas Bhawan as well as north and south of Vikas Marg would be redeveloped.
Conceived years ago, the project is now set to move into the preliminary stage, with the government looking to bring departments currently spread across the city under one roof. Officials said a global tender will be invited for the project, allowing leading construction companies from across the world to participate.
Earlier, six locations were shortlisted for the proposed Secretariat, of which the ITO location emerged as the most feasible option, particularly due to the availability of land at the site.
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