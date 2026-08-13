Delhi Secretariat to come up at ITO; Income Tax Office to get new building

Currently, the Delhi Secretariat is located at the Players Building near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where the chief minister, her Cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats currently operate from. (File Photo)

The Delhi government has revised its plan for the construction of a new Secretariat at ITO, with the proposed complex now set to come up on around 10 acres of plot currently occupied by the Income Tax Office and Vikas Bhawan.

Under the revised plan, the Income Tax Office will be shifted across the road to the site where the existing PWD building is located, while the government has dropped its earlier proposal for constructing a twin-tower complex and decided to go ahead with a single-tower Secretariat, officials said on Thursday.

“We have identified around 10 acres of land for the new Delhi Secretariat building at ITO, and a request to the Centre has also been sent. The plan is to demolish and redevelop the Income Tax Office, MSO Building and nearby area to make space for the new high-tech single tower,” Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.