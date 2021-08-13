Delhi: 46 shops closed in Sarojini Nagar market for violation of Covid-19 norms

The Delhi government issued an order on Thursday to shut a total of 46 shops in the Sarojini Nagar market for two days for violation of Covid-19 norms. Of the 46 shops, 18 are in the main market, 15 in the sabzi market and 13 in Babu market.

The order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Vasant Vihar stated that most shopkeepers or staff were found without masks or were not wearing them properly; proper social distancing was not being maintained; and some shops had encroached the space meant for pedestrians.

Office bearers of the Market Trade Association are to submit a response as to why penal action should not be initiated against it for failing to ensure adherence to Covid-19 norms.

Markets and malls are permitted to remain open between 10 am and 8 pm in the city, and trade associations are responsible for ensuring that Covid-related norms are followed.

Ashok Kumar Kalra, General Secretary of the Sarojini Market Association, said the association had on Thursday night called for the closure of all shops in the market till its representatives had a meeting on Friday. “Closing a few shops is not justified, and we had called for a closure of all shops last night. Further decisions will be taken after meeting with the SDM.”

All shopkeepers have been informed of the guidelines to be followed. The presence of street vendors makes it difficult to enforce distancing norms since pathways are blocked. Shopkeepers are mostly helpless in controlling crowds, and the administration will have to step in, added Kalra.

Last month, the government had similarly ordered the closure of the export market at Sarojini Nagar for violation of norms. In protest, the association had called for the closure of all shops.