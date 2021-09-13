House collapses at North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, one person rescued

A two-storey building collapsed in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area Monday morning. Officials said while one person has been rescued, two are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about a house collapse at 11.50 am. Initially, five fire tenders were sent and one person was pulled out. The police are trying to ascertain how the building fell.

“We have deployed seven fire tenders at the spot now. Teams are removing debris and conducting search operations. It is suspected that two other people are trapped but nothing is confirmed,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

A senior police officer from the North district said that the station house officer (SHO) and other police personnel are also at the spot, helping in the search operation. The area has been sealed temporarily with barricades.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident saying the administration is looking after rescue and relief work at the spot. He is also monitoring the situation on the ground.