100 migrants outside New Delhi Railway Station shifted to shelters, being registered for Shramik Specials

Around 100 migrant labourers, who were waiting outside New Delhi Railway Station hoping to get a train to go home, have been shifted to relief shelters by district authorities and are being registered for Shramik Special trains to send them back to their homestates as soon as possible.

Special trains have been leaving New Delhi Railway Station for various states since Tuesday carrying thousands of people out of Delhi to their homestates. Tickets for these Rajdhani-type trains have to be booked and paid for online. However, as The Indian Express has been reporting from Tuesday itself, a number of migrant labourers without tickets have been making long journeys to the station every day in the hope of getting a train back home.

The Indian Express had Friday counted at least 30 such people who have started staying on the road outside the station entry. In absence of a help desk or point of enquiry, they had no information about how they can get a seat on the Shramik Special trains taking labourers to their homestates.

Now, the district administration has begun shifting people from the area to the schools which have been converted into relief shelters during the lockdown.

“On Friday evening, we shifted out 75 people and on Saturday morning, we shifted another 25 people. We have also created a stall with one police personnel and one member of our staff there. If any such person reaches the station, the staff at the stall will refer them to us. We have made transport available to ferry them to schools. We are registering them for Shramik trains and sending them back to their homestates at the earliest,” said Central DM Nidhi Srivastava.

