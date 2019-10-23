Protests and clashes rock Jamia Millia Islamia campus

Protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday accused university-backed people of physically assaulting them, even as the administration denied the charge.

Advertising

Protests have been raging on the campus for the last nine days, with students demanding revocation of showcause notices issued to five students, who participated in a protest against an invitation to Israeli delegates for an event.

Students had gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office Monday, following which they alleged they were beaten up.

However, the Jamia administration denied the allegations.

They said it was a “scuffle” that “broke out between the group of students” and that the “protesting students damaged vehicles parked in the complex where they have laid the siege”.

“A group of students backed by some student organisations gheraoed the V-C’s office, laid siege to the office complex and physically blocked all the gates of exit,” the university alleged in a statement, adding that the students refused to reason with teachers as well.