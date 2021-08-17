New Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana to visit three districts, interact with the police personnel

The new Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, will visit one district each in all three policing zones in the city, where he will first meet the DCPs and then the SHOs.

Asthana is also likely to visit North-East Delhi in what would be the first by a police commissioner since riots broke out last year.

Previously, police commissioners, after taking charge, would call all the DCPs in their office, who would make presentations. But this is the first time when a police chief has told the Special CPs of the southern, western and central zones to select one district of their zone where DCPs will be called and presentations were given.

“As per schedule, he will first visit the south district of the southern zone on Tuesday, the northeast district of the central range on Wednesday and the west district of the western zone on Thursday. He has asked all the DCPs to meet him in the office of DCP (south) he will be visiting on that day, and then will go to meet with the SHOs and their staff in an auditorium,” a senior police officer said.