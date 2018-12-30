New Delhi: Over 32,000 people arrested for drinking in public this year

As many as 32,747 people were arrested by Delhi Police till November 30 this year from across the capital’s 14 districts for allegedly consuming liquor in public, data accessed by The Indian Express shows. This is a sharp rise from last year, when 19,754 people were arrested for the same offence.

“The maximum number of arrests were made from Shahdara district, where 4,851 people were picked up as compared to 2,694 people last year. This was followed by Dwarka district, where 4,851 people were arrested as compared to 4,427 people in 2017,” a senior police officer said. Southeast district, which saw 813 arrests last year, came in third this year, with 3,627 arrests.

Through the year, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, in crime review meetings, directed all deputy commissioners of police to take action against those caught drinking in public places.

Additional DCP (Shahdara) Ved Prakash Surya said, “We have adopted a zero tolerance policy against anyone found drinking in public. After directing our subordinates, we monitor their action on a daily basis and take action against those found consuming liquor in parks, near malls and on open roads.”

The high profile New Delhi district saw the arrest of 138 persons for drinking in public, as opposed to 59 arrests made last year.

“Police, after arresting a person under Section 40 of the Delhi Excise Act, take the arrested to the hospital for a medical examination and then release him on bail from the police station. Police later file a challan before a Delhi court against the person, and the court takes a subsequent decision,” a senior police officer said.

Data also shows that 5,027 people were arrested by Delhi Police this year on charges of gambling, up from 4,504 people arrested last year. “This year, 428 people were arrested on charges of drug peddling, as opposed to 306 in 2017,” an officer said.