New Delhi: Peeragarhi clinic was first to be opened in city

A Delegation of the Elders, (a global organisation of world leaders working on pace and human rights founded by late Nelson Mandela) led by former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and former World Health Organisation DG and first woman Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland visit Mohalla Clinics and Poly Clinics in New Delhi on Friday. The delegation accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 07 09 2018.

By 9.45 am, when a convoy of SUVs squeezed into the narrow lanes outside the Peeragarhi mohalla clinic, the primary healthcare facility had already registered a footfall of 53.

Located at the entrance of the Peeragarhi relief camp, the AC clinic was the first such facility to have been launched by the AAP government in July 2015 — five months after it came to power. On Friday, as a high-level delegation comprising former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former Norway Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland came to visit the clinic, many locals milled around to catch a glimpse of the VIPs.

The clinic caters to a population of around 10,000 at the camp, primarily comprising families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and extends services such as family planning and immunisation as well.

“I have been living in this camp for over 30 years. It is only in the last three years that we have seen such facilities. Even the roads have been cemented by Kejriwal’s government,” said Hemlata, an elderly resident.

The doctor in-charge of the clinic said it remains open from 7 am to 7 pm, with a short lunch break in between. During the morning shift, pathological tests and other services like counselling are available, she said, putting the daily footfall at around 20.

As the delegation made their way out after spending around 30 minutes inside, a few locals tried to bring their water woes to Kejriwal’s notice. The colony does not have piped water connections and people are dependent on tankers. “Fights over water are a regular sight here,” said Dinesh, a mason.

The city has around 189 operational mohalla clinics at present. As per the outcome budget, the government plans to open around 530 clinics by the end of 2018-19. However, as per official documents, not all mohalla clinics are running as smoothly as the one in Peeragarhi.

