New Delhi Municipal Council to modernise parks to promote physical activities

In a bid to provide green spaces and promote physical activities and yoga among the public, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed to redevelop and modernise 27 small residential parks in Laxmi Bai Nagar and 30 parks in Gole market.

The redevelopment, beautification and modernisation of parks will be completed by March 2023, said NDMC officials. The main aim of this project is to make these parks accessible for the public and support them mentally and physically amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

“The Covid pandemic has altered human behaviour around the world and to help the people stay healthy and maintain their mental and physical health during the pandemic, NDMC has decided to redevelop these park with plantation, greenery, flower, street furniture, open gym, cycle tracks and space for doing yoga, so people can engage in outdoor activities maintaining physical distancing,” said NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Parks and green spaces improve the quality of life for urban residents in many ways. They promote active lifestyles that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic health conditions, he added.

“I will personally take suggestions and feedback from the morning walkers, nature-lovers and stakeholders for the betterment of these major gardens. The NDMC is tirelessly working to make the area a global benchmark for a capital city.”

Further, the NDMC is planning to redevelop all its major gardens – Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden and Sanjay Jheel – as ‘world-class’ ones.