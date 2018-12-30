New Delhi: National council tenure extended, Arvind Kejriwal to continue as AAP chief

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday extended the term of its national council by a year, which means Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue to helm the party till at least April 2020.

Before the meeting of the council, there was speculation that the party may amend its constitution to remove the cap of maximum two consecutive terms for its office bearers.

“The council passed a proposal to extend its term by a year. The term of the present council was to expire on April 23, 2019. But the decision to extend has been taken keeping the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2020 assembly polls in mind,” AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said.

The other office bearers of the party will also remain in their posts, Gupta said.

Apart from framing its policies, the AAP’s national council is empowered to elect its national executive and amend the party Constitution. It is supposed to meet at least twice annually, however, Saturday’s meeting was the only one held this year.