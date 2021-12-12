New Delhi Municipal Council’s e-vehicle push: 40 more charging stations to come up

Sixty charging stations have been commissioned and opened for public use.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be adding 40 more electric charging stations, for two- and four-wheelers, taking the total number of stations under its jurisdiction to 100 in the next four months.

The stations will come up in areas like Netaji Nagar, Kali Mandir lane, Dr Abdul Kalam Road, Lodhi Estate, near Lodhi Garden, Sansad Marg, President’s Estate, Chanakyapuri, near Akashvani Bhawan, and Mandi House.

The NDMC is working on the Public Charging Stations (PCS) project along with state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL). It has presently installed such 60 stations in areas like Jor Bagh, Diplomatic Enclave, Connaught Place near Palika Kendra, Barakhamba Road, and Khan Market.

Sixty charging stations have been commissioned and opened for public use, while 40 are in the pre-commissioning stage where electrical connection works by discoms is in progress, said N Mohan, Deputy General Manager, CESL. The charging stations can be accessed through a mobile application called ElectreeFi, he added.

A senior official of the NDMC said in the coming years, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to rise with increasing prices of petrol and diesel. “Also, several app-based aggregators are moving to e-bikes. Once there is web of such stations, people will not worry about the issue of charging and then there will be more such vehicles,” said the official.

With Delhi being among the most polluted capitals in the world, the Delhi government and civic bodies have been making push for electric vehicles to nudge residents to opt for cleaner vehicle options. In 2020, the government launched an e-vehicle policy with several incentives for buyers. It also plans to install 500 electric vehicle charging points by June 2022 — accessible on an app that shows how far each is from the user’s location.

The South and North Corporations have also planned over 100 such charging stations for cars and bikes.