New Delhi Municipal Council to introduce 1,000 e-scooters for rental project

To provide last-mile connectivity and curb pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will purchase 1,000 electric scooters under its app-based scooter rental project for the general public that has been delayed due to Covid-19. The e-scooters will be set up in two phases at around 100 locations in the New Delhi area.

In the first phase, 500 e-scooter will be set up at 50 charging stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model outside metro stations, bus stops, hospitals, railway stations and other public places from where people can rent them out for last-mile connectivity, said NDMC vice-chairman Shri Upadhyay. Tenders have been floated for the first phase, added Upadhyay.

These e-scooters will have a range of 80 km on a full charge and it can run at a speed of up to 45 km per hour. “The e-scooter service will be operated by a web-based application. The commuters will have to hire them for a minimum of 15 minutes and will be charged per minute,” said Upadhyay.

He further said that the NDMC will register these vehicles at the transport department as it requires a license to operate. It has seating space for two persons and helmets will be made compulsory These two-wheelers will also be equipped with a GPS system and the users’ movement will be tracked by the NDMC command and control centre at Palika Kendra.