Delhi: NDMC to develop new block at Laxmi Bai Nagar hostel for working women

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop a new block with modern facilities at its Indira Niketan hostel for working women at Laxmibai Nagar, said an NDMC official.

Presently, the NDMC has three working women hostels in three prime locations of the city — Mandir Marg, Mandi House and Laxmibai Nagar. These hostels provide hostel facilities to non-resident working women at a cheaper rate, ranging from Rs 6,500 to 10,000.

“Currently, Indira Niketan can accommodate around 200 women and once the new block is developed, 200 more women will be able to avail the facility. Earlier, we had planned to extend the facility at the other hostels also but there were space constraints. Indira Niketan is spacious and so we have decided to construct a new block here,” added the official.

The new block will be a three-storeyed building with amenities like CCTV cameras, seating area, library, hall, mess, open gym, parking and relaxing area. It will have an elevator and air-conditioned rooms with wardrobe, study and washrooms, said the official.

The NDMC has begun pre-construction work and transplanted about four trees from the site and floated tenders for civil construction. Officials said the work will start by June-July and be completed in a year.

Further, the NDMC is planning to ease the guidelines and allow working women who come from outer Delhi regions also admissions into these hostels. As per the current guidelines, only women from outside the national capital will be admitted.

“Several women who are living in outer Delhi, in places like Najafgarh, Bawana and Nangloi, come to the city for work. Some even travel from Dilshad Garden to Gurgaon. We have also received applications from Delhi residents for hostel admission but due to the restrictions and guidelines, they are not getting admission. Thus, the NDMC is planning to ease the restrictions so that those who want to stay close to their offices get admission in hostels,” said an official.